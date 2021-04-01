Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the February 28th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 471,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPXX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 104,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.