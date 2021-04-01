WC Walker & Associates Inc. Takes $2.42 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Trybe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,624,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 580 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $13.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $547.30. The stock had a trading volume of 247,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.33 billion, a PE ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.