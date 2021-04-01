G4S plc (LON:GFS) Receives GBX 175.83 Average PT from Analysts

G4S plc (LON:GFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LON GFS traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 244.70 ($3.20). 1,614,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 249.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.81. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.45. G4S has a 52 week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

