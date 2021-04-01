VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Achieves Market Cap of $7.95 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and $59,901.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00640929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

