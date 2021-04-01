Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.54

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 68.3% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.59 or 0.03346980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024173 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,088,537 coins and its circulating supply is 78,588,439 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.