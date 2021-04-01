MobileGo (MGO) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Top Exchanges

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MobileGo has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileGo Coin Profile

MobileGo (CRYPTO:MGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

