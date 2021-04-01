$8.22 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce $8.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $6.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $36.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.67 million to $37.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.92 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $78.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SBBP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,639. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $4,042,000. Caxton Corp grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 449,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

