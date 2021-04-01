Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce sales of $19.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.51 million to $19.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year sales of $89.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

A number of brokerages have commented on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,522. Eargo has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

