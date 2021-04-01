Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock worth $920,837. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xencor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 261.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 64,221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Xencor stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 11,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.95. Xencor has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

