AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

AIM stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 26,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,122. AIM ImmunoTech has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.12. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.