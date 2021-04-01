Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,664,146. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

