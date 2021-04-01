Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,664,146. The company has a market capitalization of $153.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.34. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.
About Atossa Therapeutics
