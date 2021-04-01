AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%.

NYSE:AIM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 26,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a current ratio of 50.01. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 11,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.12. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

