Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Decreases By 33.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,472.5 days.
Millicom International Cellular stock remained flat at $$38.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $40.25.
About Millicom International Cellular
