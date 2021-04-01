Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) Decreases By 33.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (OTCMKTS:MICCF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,472.5 days.

Millicom International Cellular stock remained flat at $$38.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.