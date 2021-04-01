Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LZAGY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.69. 435,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,205. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $69.07.

LZAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

