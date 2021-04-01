Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Métropole Télévision S.A. (OTCMKTS:MTVAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Métropole Télévision stock remained flat at $$10.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Métropole Télévision has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $10.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.
Métropole Télévision Company Profile
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Métropole Télévision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Métropole Télévision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.