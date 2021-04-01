Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.16. 1,635,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,197. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -519.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

