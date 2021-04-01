Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $21.25

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research firms recently commented on NTST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. As a group, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

