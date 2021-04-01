Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Conn’s stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $625.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

