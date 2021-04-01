Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%.

CSSE traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,853. The stock has a market cap of $388.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.05.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSSE. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.