Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,629 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $400.67. 249,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,257. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.62 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.67.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.