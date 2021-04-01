UBP Investment Advisors SA Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BLK stock traded up $12.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $766.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.90 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $719.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $680.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.