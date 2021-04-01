Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 922,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

EVN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

