Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 69% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 69% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $102.72 million and $19.19 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.00343437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004098 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002380 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,426,198 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

