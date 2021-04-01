Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00051369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.79 or 0.00640929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026034 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

