Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS EPOKY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,808. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

