Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.84. MYR Group reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,978. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in MYR Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

