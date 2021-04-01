West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 251,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 310,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,098. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

