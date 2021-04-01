CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.03. The stock had a trading volume of 191,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day moving average is $206.77. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.15.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

