Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.91 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CSU traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. Capital Senior Living has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51.
About Capital Senior Living
