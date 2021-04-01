Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. 33,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,927. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 187.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

