Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT at $33.25

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research firms recently commented on PRRWF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRRWF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.