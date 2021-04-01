7,782 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 55,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,231. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

