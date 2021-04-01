Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $43.74 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243,936 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 2.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $43,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Target by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.16. The company had a trading volume of 105,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.68. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

