Short Interest in eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Grows By 73.5%

eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EWLL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 259,542,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,946,438. eWellness Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

eWellness Healthcare Company Profile

eWellness Healthcare Corporation, a physical therapy telehealth company, offers real-time distance monitored assessments and treatments. It provides PHZIO platform, which enables patients to engage with live or on-demand video for digital telehealth assessments and treatments from home or office. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

