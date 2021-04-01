Short Interest in eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Grows By 73.5%

eWellness Healthcare Co. (OTCMKTS:EWLL) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 545,202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EWLL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 259,542,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,946,438. eWellness Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
eWellness Healthcare Company Profile
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for eWellness Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eWellness Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.