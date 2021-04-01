ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IACA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 8,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,923. ION Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,726,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

