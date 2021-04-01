Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after buying an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,696. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

