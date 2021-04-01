Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $43.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.65 million to $45.87 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $209.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 285,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

