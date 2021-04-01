Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.20 Million

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce $43.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.65 million to $45.87 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $209.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.87 million to $228.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.38 million, with estimates ranging from $237.77 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. The company had a trading volume of 285,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $69.89.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
