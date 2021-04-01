Homeros (HMR) Market Cap Reaches $28.22 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $28.22 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

