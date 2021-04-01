Analysts Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Target Price at $23.33

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE ARD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.31. 962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,392. Ardagh Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

