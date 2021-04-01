Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Entain from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 1,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,566. Entain has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

