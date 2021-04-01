BOSAGORA (BOA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $138.74 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $138.74 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 61% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

