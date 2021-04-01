Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 38.1% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $84.67 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

