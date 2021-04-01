Fulcrum Equity Management Has $427,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 406,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 120,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,280,375. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

