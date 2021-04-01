GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. 205,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,337,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -124.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $3,698,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,608,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

