Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Up 37.8% in March

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 28th total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Houston American Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 12,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,548. Houston American Energy has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

In other news, Director James A. Schoonover sold 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,960.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

