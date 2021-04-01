Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in March

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 10,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

