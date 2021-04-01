WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

WYY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,816. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

In related news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 429.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 535.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

