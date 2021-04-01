WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 115,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

WYY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 4,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.94.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

