Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Reduced by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.50. 235,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,558,722. The stock has a market cap of $201.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

