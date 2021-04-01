Vertcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $361,254.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $40.24 million and approximately $361,254.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,041.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,974.13 or 0.03343654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.44 or 0.00342887 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.64 or 0.00937724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.81 or 0.00426498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.00381400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00274577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00024077 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,397,397 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

